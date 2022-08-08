New Delhi : Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)has prepared National Inventory Report on Wastes Generation and its Management on annual basis based on the annual inventory received from the concerned State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) / Pollution Control Committees (PCCs). The details of number of recycling units, treatment capacity/quantity recycled/processed/treated across the country waste wise are as follows:

Hazardous Waste:

S. No. Name of Hazardous Wastes No of facilities Quantity recycled (in MT) 1. Brass, Zinc, Copper & Spent Catalyst 635 3,60,665 2. Lead bearing Waste (Including Battery) 741 6,82,339 3. Used/Waste Oil 623 2,67,800 4. Paint & Ink Sludge 15 3,583 5. Recycling permitted under Rule 9 of hazardous waste rules 736 11,11,722 6. Co-processing of Hazardous and Other waste 96 18,96,250

Bio Medical Waste:

S. No. Year No. of Common Biomedical Waste Treatment Facility (CBWTFs) Treatment Capacity

(in tons/day) 1. 2014 191 609* 2. 2015 203 693* 3. 2016 199 796* 4. 2017 198 739* 5. 2018 200 764* 6. 2019 202 865 7. 2020 208 1153

*Treatment capacity is calculated based on 12 hours operation of treatment equipment

E-Waste:

Financial Year Number of Authorized Dismantlers/Recyclers Total Capacity (Tonnes per Annum) 2016-17 178 4,38,086 2017-18 275 5,10,950 2018-19 312 7,82,080. 62 2019-20 407 11,10,103.22 2020-21 468 13,85,932.22 2021-22 472 14,26,685.22

Solid Waste:

Sl. No. Financial Year Solid waste generated (TPD) Waste Processed (TPD) 2015-16 1,04,636.27 20,288.55 2016-17 1,19,140.92 24,045.05 2017-18 4,2,199.385 15,386.816 2018-19 1,52,076.675 55,759.76 2019-20 1,50,761.145 70,881.197 2020-21 1,60,038.9 79,956.3

Plastic waste:

Financial Year Number of registered plastic waste processors under Plastic Waste Management Rules Plastic waste generated (lakh TPA) Plastic waste recycled (lakh TPA) Plastic waste co-processed (lakh TPA) 2019-20 1419 34.7 15.8 1.67

Ministry under its central sector scheme “Creation of Management Structures for Hazardous Substances” provides financial assistance for innovative technologies for environmentally sound management of chemicals and wastes.

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has amended the existing Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components and Semiconductors (SPECS) to provide support for setting up of state-of-art e-waste recycling facilities for extraction of precious metals from e-waste components. The scheme envisioned for financial incentive of 25% on capital expenditure.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.