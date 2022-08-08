New Delhi : Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)has prepared National Inventory Report on Wastes Generation and its Management on annual basis based on the annual inventory received from the concerned State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) / Pollution Control Committees (PCCs). The details of number of recycling units, treatment capacity/quantity recycled/processed/treated across the country waste wise are as follows:
- Hazardous Waste:
|S. No.
|Name of Hazardous Wastes
|No of facilities
|Quantity recycled (in MT)
|1.
|Brass, Zinc, Copper & Spent Catalyst
|635
|3,60,665
|2.
|Lead bearing Waste (Including Battery)
|741
|6,82,339
|3.
|Used/Waste Oil
|623
|2,67,800
|4.
|Paint & Ink Sludge
|15
|3,583
|5.
|Recycling permitted under Rule 9 of hazardous waste rules
|736
|11,11,722
|6.
|Co-processing of Hazardous and Other waste
|96
|18,96,250
- Bio Medical Waste:
|S. No.
|Year
|No. of Common Biomedical Waste Treatment Facility (CBWTFs)
|Treatment Capacity
(in tons/day)
|1.
|2014
|191
|609*
|2.
|2015
|203
|693*
|3.
|2016
|199
|796*
|4.
|2017
|198
|739*
|5.
|2018
|200
|764*
|6.
|2019
|202
|865
|7.
|2020
|208
|1153
*Treatment capacity is calculated based on 12 hours operation of treatment equipment
- E-Waste:
|Financial Year
|Number of Authorized Dismantlers/Recyclers
|Total Capacity (Tonnes per Annum)
|2016-17
|178
|4,38,086
|2017-18
|275
|5,10,950
|2018-19
|312
|7,82,080. 62
|2019-20
|407
|11,10,103.22
|2020-21
|468
|13,85,932.22
|2021-22
|472
|14,26,685.22
- Solid Waste:
|Sl. No.
|Financial Year
|Solid waste generated (TPD)
|Waste Processed (TPD)
|
|2015-16
|1,04,636.27
|20,288.55
|
|2016-17
|1,19,140.92
|24,045.05
|
|2017-18
|4,2,199.385
|15,386.816
|
|2018-19
|1,52,076.675
|55,759.76
|
|2019-20
|1,50,761.145
|70,881.197
|
|2020-21
|1,60,038.9
|79,956.3
- Plastic waste:
|Financial
Year
|Number of registered plastic waste processors under Plastic Waste Management Rules
|Plastic waste generated (lakh TPA)
|Plastic waste recycled (lakh TPA)
|Plastic waste co-processed (lakh TPA)
|2019-20
|1419
|34.7
|15.8
|1.67
Ministry under its central sector scheme “Creation of Management Structures for Hazardous Substances” provides financial assistance for innovative technologies for environmentally sound management of chemicals and wastes.
Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has amended the existing Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components and Semiconductors (SPECS) to provide support for setting up of state-of-art e-waste recycling facilities for extraction of precious metals from e-waste components. The scheme envisioned for financial incentive of 25% on capital expenditure.
This information was given by the Minister of State for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.