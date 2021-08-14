TRIFED to make available eco friendly Pankhas for eminent dignitaries and guests who will attend the Independence Day Celebrations at the Red Fort

New Delhi : TRIFED is collaborating with the Ministry of Defence once again to supply handmade pankhas to eminent dignitaries and guests who participate in the Independence Day celebrations.

These pankhas are eco-friendly and have been made out of natural, organic materials.

The Tribes India pankhas are also available for sale in TRIBES India retail outlets across the country and also on its e-commerce platform (www.tribesindia.com).

TRIFED –TRIBES INDIA Celebrating 75 years of freedom

August is a special month, more so this year, as India is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark 75 years of Independence.

Atmanirbhar Bharat is a mission that TRIFED continues to strive towards as a part of its continued endeavor to support and sustain tribal incomes and livelihoods. In a small contribution to recognize the craftsmanship of the tribal artisans and provide a fillip to their livelihoods, TRIFED is collaborating with the Ministry of Defence once again to make available handmade pankhas for eminent dignitaries and guests who will attend the Independence Day function of the Prime Minister at Red Fort, Delhi. This is the fourth year of this collaboration.

Sourced from artisans across the country from states such as Rajasthan, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Gujarat and Jharkhand, these pankhas are eco-friendly and have been made out of natural, organic materials. As a memorabilia, these pankhas help revive memories of the past when these were an integral part of Indian households and offered comfort in the scorching heat.

In its mission to empower the tribal people, by promoting the economic welfare of their communities across India (through development of marketing and the sustained upgradation of their skills), TRIFED, as the national nodal agency for tribal welfare, started the procurement and marketing of tribal art and craft items through its network of retail outlets called Tribes India. From a single flagship store at 9 Mahadev Road, New Delhi in 1999, there are now 141 retail outlets across India.

The collaboration is yet another effort in TRIFED’s cap as it continues working towards tribal upliftment. All are invited to take a look at the available pankhas and it is sure to bring back memories of childhood when these pankhas were a permanent fixture in every household.