President Ram Nath Kovind approves Gallantry & other decorations for ICG personnel on the eve of Independence Day 2021

New Delhi : On the occasion of 75th Independence Day 2021, President Ram Nath Kovind has awarded one Tatrakshak Medal (Gallantry) and three Tatrakshak Medal (Meritorious Service) to the following Indian Coast Guard personnel for their act of conspicuous gallantry and meritorious service. The detailed list of the awardees is as follows:

(A) Tatrakshak Medal (Gallantry)

(i) Commandant (JG) Sankar Raju (1595-X)

(B) Tatrakshak Medal (Meritorious Service)

(i) DIG Anil Kumar Telmogaru (0224-J)

(ii) DIG Sundaram Babu Venkatesh (0330-X)

(iii) Harvinder Singh, P/Adh (WTR), 01133-Z