Tribal Affairs Conducts 3 Days Online Capacity Building Programme for ST PRI Members in Collaboration with IIPA, UNDP & SCSTRTI, Odisha from 24 – 26 November

New Delhi: Ministry of Tribal Affairs conducted online 3 day Master Training of Training (ToT) Programme from 24th – 26th November 2020 in collaboration with Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and SCSTRTI, Odisha. The 100 Master Trainers and Trainers from Art of Living Foundation, Jharkhandwould further develop the capacities of the elected tribal representatives of the Gram Panchayats and their functionaries in 170 tribal dominated villages of Jharkhand. .

The National level Programme for Capacity Building Programme for ST PRI Members was launched by the Union Minister of Tribal Affairs ShriArjun Munda and MoS for Tribal Affairs Smt. Renuka Singh Saruta in Bhubaneswar in February 2020. On 27th October Shri. Arjun Munda and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar had jointly launched program in Jharkhand for Strengthening of PRIs’ in 5 districts covering 30 Gram Panchayats and 150 villages.

Shri Arjun Munda, through his message on Constitution Day, conveyed that that strengthening of Tribal Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs)will also help to educate them about their constitutional rights. He hoped that this will empower the PRIs in matters relating to decision making and development of their community.

Sh. Deepak Khandekar , Secretary Ministry of Tribal Affairs in his message conveyed that the capacity building of PRI representatives initiated by MoTA in partnership with IIPA, UNDP and State TRIs will be of great help in bridging the development gaps among communities and regions. This will help in effective and better implementation of various developmental and welfare programmes and substantially improve the expected outcomes through inclusive development.

For smooth conduct of the training programmes and to ensure quality across the States, Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA), in collaboration with TRI Odisha, IIPA and UNDP has developed Common Training Framework covering the key functions, roles & responsibilities of Elected Representatives, Rights of tribal communities and flagship programmes for tribal development implemented by Govt. of India. Different States while imparting the training programme for the ST-PRI members shall adapt the Common Training Framework and also include the State Specific Flagship Programmes/Schemes as appropriate to their respective States. State Specific modules can be developed by the respective States in local languages to impart the trainings to the Elected Representatives of their States.

Shri. S.N. Tripathy, DG-IIPA in his inaugural address said that the Constitution of India provides special guarantees to the Scheduled Tribes which constitute 8.6 percent of India’s population to protect their socio-cultural traditions and their rights to habitation and livelihoods.

Dr Naval Jit Kapoor, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs in his address said that the Act and Rules that apply in areas dominated by the tribal population and recognised as such, are different from those applicable to other parts of the country. The administrative procedures related to development planning, programme implementation and addressing the issues of rights on land and forests are also unique.

Further, both Central Govt. and State Governments are implementing many flagship programmes/schemes ensuring social justice, welfare and holistic development of the tribals. The Gram Panchayats are the duty bearers of most of these functions. It is therefore, imperative that capacities of the elected representatives of the Gram Panchayats in the Fifth Scheduled Areas are developed to understand their roles and responsibilities and execute their functions effectively.

Dr Nupur Tiwary , Professor , IIPA , Prof. (Dr.) A.B Ota, Advisor cum Director, SCSTRTI Odisha, Mahesh Rajput, Art of Livingand Shri Sushil Chaudhary, National Programme Officer, UNDPgave the programe outlineand the road map for ST PRI Members for these 3 days workshop.

Ms. Ranjana Chopra, Principal Secretary, ST & SC Development Department, a highlighted that ST & SC Development Department, Govt. of Odisha is committed to conduct the capacity building trainings for all the elected tribal PRI members of the State in a phased manner. Ms. Chopra committed to roll out the online training programme at the earliest in the State and complete the trainings for 30,000 PRI members in the next 6-8 months.

Ms R.Jaya, Jt Secy ,MoTA on the Constitution day highlighted that Constitution recognises that the tribal communities are vulnerable and need safeguards against social injustice and opportunities to develop and lead their lives as equal citizens of the country. She elaborated on the various constitutional provisions including those relating to the definition of tribes and their scheduling, Scheduled Areas, reservations in Lok Sabha, Legislativ Assemblies, rural and urban local bodies, in public employment and those pertaining to the NCTE. The participants also read preamble along with president of India at 11 during the program.

