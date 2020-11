Bhubaneswar: State Govt has amended the “Odisha State Working Journalists Welfare Fund Rules-2006” The amendment shall be called as: “Odisha State Working Journalists Welfare Fund Amendment Rule-2020”.

Rule-2 Clause (c) is substituted as:

“Working Journalist means a journalist whose name is submitted/ recommended, as such, by the DIPRO through the Collector concerned for the purpose of this rule.”

