Tri-Services Commanders’ Conference (TSCC)-2023 (Western Grouping) was held at Subroto park, New Delhi on 03 & 04 October 2023 under the aegis of Western Air Command. The two-day conference was hosted by Air Marshal PM Sinha, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command. General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff presided over the event.

General Officers Commanding in Chief of Northern Command, South Western Command, Southern Command and Western Command; Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Western Naval Command, Air Officers Commanding in Chief of South Western Air Command and Southern Air Command; Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to Chairman Chief of Staff Committee, Director General Defence Intelligence Agency and Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Operations) attended the conference.

The commanders reviewed the current geopolitical situation, deliberated on the means to enhance operational preparedness and synergy of operations in the area of interest. Discussions were also held on ensuring integrity of our borders and mitigating threats. Involved discussions and free exchange of ideas took place amidst an environment of bonhomie.