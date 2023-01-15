Cuttack : India’s largest and fastest growing apparel and accessories specialty chain of Reliance Retail, TRENDS, announced the launch of its new Store in Niali town of Cuttack district in Odisha.

Trends is truly democratizing fashion in India, by strengthening its reach & connect with consumers in India – right from Metros, mini metros, to Tier 1, 2 towns and beyond & is India’s favorite fashion shopping destination.

The Trends store at Niali boasts of modern looks and ambience featuring an exciting range of good quality and fashion merchandise that is relevant to the consumers of the region and at prices that are affordable and seen as high value for money.

Customers of this town can look forward to a uniquely special and superlative experience of shopping for trendy Women’s Wear, Men’s Wear, Kids Wear & Fashion Accessories, at delightful prices.

This 7700 sq. ft store, which is the first Trends store in the Niali town has a special inaugural offer for its customers, besides great relevant fashion and amazing prices: – Shop for Rs.3999 and get and exciting gift at Rs.249; not only that the customers will also get coupon worth Rs.4000 absolutely free on purchase of Rs.3999.

So head to Trends new store now in Niali, for the joy of a great fashion shopping experience!