Tree plantation for Special Campaign 2.0 at DST campus targets swachhata goals like prevention of air pollution, soil erosion & groundwater depletion

New Delhi : An old warehouse for storage of food grains imported by USAID under Public Law –PL-480 is now a lush green campus of the Department of Science and Technology (DST) with a variety of trees that can keep the ambience resplendent with flowers through the year and fruit trees to draw flocks of birds.

The Special Swacchata Campaign 2.0 has added 160 flowering trees and 150 fruit trees to the 100 already present on the campus, enriching the ecosystem around it and targeting long terms goals of swachhata like purification of air, prevention of soil erosion, and enhancement of groundwater levels.

During the construction of new buildings to accommodate staff, 100 trees of Neem, Peepal, Gul Mohar, Bottle Brush of were found on campus. Of these, more than 50 plants were hindering the construction work. As a green building measure, these plants were not removed but transplanted within the campus. Besides, to increase the green cover of the campus, around 160 saplings of flowering trees like Gulmohar, Palash, Amaltas, Basant Rani, and Indian Cork Tree were planted, most of which have thrived with care and maintenance.

Saplings of fruit trees like Mango, Pomegranate, and Amla were also planted to attract birds in association with Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya. These 150 saplings planted will bear fruits in the years to come and enhance not just the ambience of the campus but also enrich the entire ecosystem around it, leading to sustainable urban management.