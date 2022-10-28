Union Minister Pralhad Joshi to be Chief Guest at NorthEast Geology & Mining Ministers’ Conclave, Nagaland

New Delhi : Union Minister of Mines, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs, Shri Pralhad Joshi will be participating as the Chief guest in the first NorthEast Geology & Mining Ministers’ Conclave being held at Niathu Resort, Chumukedima, Dimapur, Nagaland on 31st October, 2022.

In the first session of the conclave, discussions amongst different State ministers of the North Eastern States will be held. Deliberations will be mainly pertaining to mining and geological activities in the North Eastern states. In the second session, the course and gist of the deliberations will be presented to Minister Shri Pralhad Joshi for further action. The event will conclude with a cultural programme.

This conclave will prove to be an effective platform for discussing issues specific to the NE region. Ministry of Mines desires to encourage exploration activities and auction of mines in the mineral rich NE states which will ultimately lead to development of the region.

Ministry of Mines is constantly encouraging mineral exploration, geological and other mining activities all across the country. In line with these efforts, a National Mining Ministers’ Conference was held at Hyderabad in September this year to facilitate discussion amongst all the States on the issues pertaining to mining sector. During the conference a request was made to the chair to hold a conclave exclusively for the North East region and the Union Minister of Mines, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs, Shri Pralhad Joshi agreed upon the same.