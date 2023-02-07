Training to Armed Forces medical and nursing officers on management of Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) exigencies

The Medical Branch of Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff is conducting 11th Workshop on medical management of Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) exigencies for medical and nursing officers of the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from 07 to 10th February, 2023 at the Army Hospital (Research & Referral). Sixty medical and nursing officers from the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force and NDRF are participating in the workshop.

The workshop aims to train young services medical professionals to operate in CBRN environment and render first aid and long term management of the CBRN exposures. Lectures, demonstrations of CBRN exercises and hands on training on use of CBRN equipment will be imparted by the experts and scientists from Armed Forces Medical College, Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences, NDRF, Indian Army and Indian Air Force units.

Air Marshal BR Krishna, Chief of the Integrated Defence Staff inaugurated the Workshop today on February 7, 2023. Lt Gen AK Jindal, Commandant, Army Hospital (R&R); Air Marshal Rajesh Vaidya, Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Medical), Senior Officers from the Medical Directorates of the three Services and senior professionals from institutes of national repute like National Center for Disease Control and National Disaster Management Authority were also present during the event.