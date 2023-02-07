Department of Fisheries implements various schemes to develop fisheries sector in the country

Fisheries is a State subject under 7th Schedule of the Constitution of India. Government of India supplements the efforts of States/UTs through various schemes and programme for development of fisheries and aquaculture.

The Schemes being implemented by Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying for development of fisheries include; (i) flagship scheme “Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY)- A scheme to bring about Blue Revolution through sustainable and responsible development of fisheries sector in India” with an investment of Rs. 20,050 crore for a period of five years with effect from the financial year 2020-21 to 2024-25, (ii) Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF) with a total fund size of Rs 7522.48 crore implemented for a period of 5 years from 2018-19 to 2023-24 for providing concessional finance, (iii) Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) facility to fishers and fish farmers to meet their working capital requirement. These Schemes cover all the States/UTs.

This information was given by Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.