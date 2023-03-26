Training Programme on Value added Fish Products for Tribal Women Beneficiaries organized by ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar and KVK, Khordha

Bhubaneswar: A one day awareness-cum-skill training programme on “Value added fish products” was organized by ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar, Odisha on 22.03.2023 in collaboration with KVK-Khordha, Odisha at Kamaguru, Tangi Block, Odisha for the tribal women beneficiaries of Khordha district under the TSP/STC programme of the Institute. At the outset, Mr. Ajaya Kumar Dash, Senior Scientist and Head (I/C), KVK-Khordha emphasized the importance of value of fish products in the emerging local market and how it can be served as an avenue for income generation for the tribal women. Dr.K.N.Mohanta, Head (I/C), Fish Nutrition and Physiology Division, ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar and the Coordinator, TSP Programme of the Institute told that how the value added fish products can be used to meet the nutritional deficiency and hidden hunger of the tribal women in addition to generating an handsome income and gainful employment. He also told about branding and marketing of the value-added fish products. Mrs. Sukanti Behera, Home Science Scientist, KVK Khordha, Odisha demonstrated the preparation of pickles from the rohu fish and prawn to the beneficiaries. Fifty tribal women of Kunguri, Deuli and Tankol Gram Panchayats of Tangi Block, Khordha district participated in this programme. The local NGO, Centre for Action Research and Documentation, Kamaguru, Tangi, Khordha helped in selecting the tribal beneficiaries and other logistic arrangement.