Training and Sensitization Programme on the occasion of National Consumers Rights Day for District Level Officials at Ratnagiri and Thane Collectorates

BUREAU OF INDIAN STANDARDS, Mumbai Branch Office -II organized a Training and Sensitization Programmes for district level officials at Ratnagiri and Thane Collectorate Offices on 24 December on the occasion of National Consumers Rights Day. The Programmes were arranged by respective District Administration.

Ratnagiri Additional District Collector Shubhangi Sathe presided over the Thane programme and Thane Tehsildar Vijay Patil presided over Thane programme. They stressed upon Importance of standardization, manufacturing and procurement of quality goods by Government officials in their address.

Chief Vigillance Officer Ratnagiri, Dr Jyotsana Padiyar, Asst Commissioner FDA Ratnagiri, Dinanath Rausaheb Shinde, Dy Executive Engineer PWD Ratnagiri, A E Apraj, Dy E.O. Education department, ShChaudhari Gopal, were present during the Ratnagiri awareness programme.

More than 52 officials from PWD, Police, Revenue, DSO, Electricity, Rural Development Department, Dept of fisheries, Animal Husbandary, Agriculture, Woman and Child Welfare, Social Welfare Department, Water Supply, Legal Metrology , participated in the Ratnagiri programme while more than 47 officials participated in Thane programme.

Deputy Director BIS, Mumbai Branch office -II Shri Nishikant Singh welcomed the Ratnagiri gathering and Shri Ashish Wakle, Scientist-C/Deputy Director, BIS welcomed the Thane gathering. Both gave a brief description about the objective of the program and importance of Indian Standards in improving quality of goods and services

A presentation was delivered on Role and Responsibility of BIS in manufacturing quality products, Importance of ISI Mark & HALLMARK (Gold Jewellery), Importance of Indian standards in procurement Tenders by State Government Departments, BIS Care App and Know Your Standard option in BIS for identification of products. Department wise Indian standards list were also explained and discussed.

Also Hands on Demonstration about BIS website, e-BIS and BIS CARE App was in detail including Complaint registering module and also the penal provision of BIS Act was explained in case of Misuse of ISI marked products.

District administration was urged to include ISI marked quality products in their procurement Tenders and purchases so that quality of goods can be ensured.

District Officers were apprised of various management system certification and were encouraged to obtain them for their respective departments.