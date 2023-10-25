TRAI releases report on Drive tests conducted at seventeen locations and surrounding areas

TRAI, with the assistance of the Telecom Service Providers, conducted Drive Tests at seventeen cities, their surrounding areas and highways namely: Agartala, Agra, Aurangabad, Bhavnagar, Bhopal, Guwahati-Bongaigaon, Hisar, Jaipur, Ongole, Palakkad, Ranchi-Gumla, Sangareddy, Trichy, Agra-Bareilly HW, Bhavnagar-Rajula HW, Bhopal- Jabalpur HW and Hisar-Rohtak HW, in the quarter ending June 2023.
The Drive tests were conducted to assess the cellular/ mobile network quality of service provided by telecom service providers, for voice and data services. The details of cities and LSAs wherein drive tests conducted, are given below;
S. No Location Licensed Service Area (LSA)
- Agartala, Northeast
- Agra, UP (West)
- Aurangabad, Maharashtra
- Bhavnagar, Gujrat
- Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
- Guwahati-Bongaigaon, Northeast
- Ongole, Andhra Pradesh
- Hisar, Haryana
- Palakkad, Kerala
- Ranchi-Gumla, Bihar
- Sangareddy, Andhra Pradesh
- Jaipur, Rajasthan
- Trichy, Tamil Nadu
- Agra-Bareilly HW UP (West)
- Bhavnagar-Rajula HW, Gujrat
- Bhopal- Jabalpur HW, Madhya Pradesh
- Hisar-Rohtak HW, Haryana
The Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) assessed for the network includes the following:
- For voice service: Coverage; Call Setup Success Rate (CSSR); Drop Call Rate; Block Call Rate, Handover Success Rate; Rx Quality.
- For data services: Download and Upload Throughputs, Web Browsing Delay, Video Streaming Delay and Latency.
The complete report is available at TRAI website www.analytics.trai.gov.in.
