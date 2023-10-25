National

TRAI releases report on Drive tests conducted at seventeen locations and surrounding areas

By OdAdmin

TRAI, with the assistance of the Telecom Service Providers, conducted Drive Tests at seventeen cities, their surrounding areas and highways namely: Agartala, Agra, Aurangabad, Bhavnagar, Bhopal, Guwahati-Bongaigaon, Hisar, Jaipur, Ongole, Palakkad, Ranchi-Gumla, Sangareddy, Trichy, Agra-Bareilly HW, Bhavnagar-Rajula HW, Bhopal- Jabalpur HW and Hisar-Rohtak HW, in the quarter ending June 2023.

The Drive tests were conducted to assess the cellular/ mobile network quality of service provided by telecom service providers, for voice and data services. The details of cities and LSAs wherein drive tests conducted, are given below;

S. No Location      Licensed Service Area (LSA)

  1.           Agartala, Northeast
  2.           Agra, UP (West)
  3.           Aurangabad,         Maharashtra
  4.           Bhavnagar, Gujrat
  5.           Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
  6.           Guwahati-Bongaigaon, Northeast
  7.           Ongole, Andhra Pradesh
  8.           Hisar, Haryana
  9.           Palakkad, Kerala
  10.           Ranchi-Gumla,     Bihar
  11.           Sangareddy, Andhra Pradesh
  12.           Jaipur, Rajasthan
  13.           Trichy, Tamil Nadu
  14.           Agra-Bareilly HW  UP (West)
  15.           Bhavnagar-Rajula HW,  Gujrat
  16.           Bhopal- Jabalpur HW, Madhya Pradesh
  17.           Hisar-Rohtak HW, Haryana

 

The Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) assessed for the network includes the following:

    1. For voice service: Coverage; Call Setup Success Rate (CSSR); Drop Call Rate; Block Call Rate, Handover Success Rate; Rx Quality.
    2.  For data services: Download and Upload Throughputs, Web Browsing Delay, Video Streaming Delay and Latency.

The complete report is available at TRAI website www.analytics.trai.gov.in.

OdAdmin
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.