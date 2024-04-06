TPSODL Installs New Transformer for Reliable Power Supply

Berhampur, April: TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) is steadfastly addressing the imperative need for reliable power supply during the summer months. Demonstrating unwavering commitment, the company is engaged in extensive network upgradation and maintenance endeavors throughout southern Odisha.

In a key step towards improving energy supply, TPSODL has commissioned a new distribution transformer (DTR) with a strong 100 kVA capacity in Gautam Nagar, Berhampur. This transformational development has considerably improved the region’s electrical supply infrastructure. The installation of this new transformer ushers in a new age of increased service quality, ensuring uninterrupted power delivery to hundreds of Gautam Nagar residents.

Driven by a steadfast dedication to customer satisfaction, TPSODL is diligently working to deliver unparalleled service standards throughout the summer season. The company remains resolute in its pledge to furnish dependable electricity solutions to its valuable consumers.