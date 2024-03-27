TPSODL Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Technology Lab in Ambagada, Berhampur

Berhampur: TPSODL (TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited), a joint venture of Tata Power and Government of Odisha inaugurated its cutting-edge Technology Lab situated in Ambagada, Berhampur. The inauguration ceremony, was graced by the presence of Mr. Amit Kumar Garg, CEO of TPSODL, and Mr. Gajanan Kale, CEO of TPWODL (TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited) and Mr. Biman Kumar Gosh, Chief Technology of TPSODL.

Mr. Amit Kumar Garg, CEO of TPSODL, emphasized the significance of this milestone in the company’s journey of innovation, stating, “The inauguration of our Technology Lab in Ambagada signifies our commitment to pioneering solutions and driving technological advancement, marking a major step in our journey towards optimizing operational efficiency and enhancing services for our stakeholders. This lab will serve as a critical hub for research and experimentation, underlining the vital role of technology in building a resilient and forward-thinking power distribution”

The Technology Lab boasts state-of-the-art facilities, including RTU simulation & analyzer test bench, DC voltage current balancing stabilizer, and internally developed FRTU & RTU systems. These cutting-edge tools are stepping stones for fostering creativity, promising reliability, sustainability, encouraging collaboration, and propelling TPSODL to the forefront of technological innovation.

This initiative shows TPSODL’s dedication to staying at the forefront of technological innovation, ultimately benefiting stakeholders and ensuring continued excellence in service delivery.