TPNODL’S New Power System Control Center Inaugurated

Balasore:- On 9th Sep 2023, Shri Nikunja Bihari Dhal, Chief Electoral Officer & Additional Chief Secretary, Energy Department, Govt. of Odisha, visited TPNODL offices in Balasore. During his visit, he inaugurated the new Power System Control Center of TPNODL in presence of Mr. Bhaskar Sarkar, CEO – TPNODL and other company officials. He also visited TPNODL’s meter testing laboratory and discussed various aspects of smart metering, meter accuracy and steps to curb tampering of meters. He reviewed the various performance parameters, improvement initiatives and infrastructure development projects with all senior level Corporate and field officials of TPNODL and OPTCL where he emphasised on prioritising and expediting the various network strengthening initiatives under the TPNODL Capex as well as Government funded projects to drastically improve the reliablility and quality power supply to the consumers. He advised that TPNODL should continue to focus on network load flow studies and work closely with OPTCL to plan addition of linking lines to maximise loading of New Grid and 33kV substations, plan network augmentation for catering potential load growth. Furthermore, he emphasized the importance of curtailment of power theft cases as well as work on improving the LT Network infrastructure.