TPNODL launches Vocational Training Center (VTC) at KAPASI, Jajpur to empower local youths

Jajpur, August 03, 2023 – TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, has embarked on a significant journey towards community upliftment with the launch of its impactful Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. TPNODL has inaugurated its third cutting-edge Vocational Training Center (VTC) in KAPASI, Jajpur, on August 3, 2023 to empower local youth.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including Sunanda Das, the Hon’ble MLA of Bari constituency, Government of Odisha; Bhaskar Sarkar, CEO of TPNODL; Dushyant Kumar Tyagi, the Chief Commercial and CSR Officer of TPNODL; and D.K Sahoo, the Head of CSR at TPNODL. The event also witnessed the presence of Ananta Narayan Bisoi (SE), Jajpur; Deepak Kumar Behera (EE), Jajpur; local administrative authorities; and community members.

Around 250 students will undergo this comprehensive training program, in coming 6 months.

A Glimpse into TPNODL’s CSR Endeavours:

Employability Training in association with TCS: In a strategic alliance with TCS, TPNODL is set to provide comprehensive employability training. This collaboration aims to equip local youth with a diverse skill set, enhancing their prospects of securing gainful employment. TCS will conduct a comprehensive assessment to identify the most suitable candidates and will offer employment opportunities to students who qualify the test, opening doors to rewarding career prospects in the technology and corporate sectors.

Computer Courses: Recognizing the indispensability of computer literacy, TPNODL is dedicated to imparting practical computer skills. The VTC will offer a range of courses, ensuring that the youth are well-versed in essential digital competencies.

Tailoring & Embroidery: Empowering women with vocational skills like tailoring and embroidery will foster financial independence and promote the preservation of local art and craftsmanship. This initiative aims to create a positive impact on the lives of women in the region.

Electrical and Home Appliance Repairing: TPNODL acknowledges the demand for repair and maintenance services in the domain of electrical and home appliances. The center aims to nurture a skilled workforce through specialized training, paving the way for promising careers.

Spoken English: Effective communication, especially in English, is crucial in today’s globalized world. TPNODL’s VTC is committed to enhancing spoken English proficiency, equipping local youth for broader career prospects and global interactions.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Bhaskar Sarkar, CEO of TPNODL, said:, “It is with immense pleasure that we introduce these CSR initiatives, designed to uplift the communities in Kapasi and the surrounding regions of Jajpur. Our goal is to foster skill development and offer sustainable livelihood opportunities, thereby leaving a meaningful and enduring imprint on the lives of our fellow residents”.

As TPNODL continues to drive regional development and progress, these socially responsible initiatives serve as a testament to the company’s unwavering dedication to the betterment of communities.



