TPCODL supports Health and Wellness: Prioritises Well-being across Communities

Bhubaneswar, April 09, 2024: TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture of Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, highlights the critical significance of prioritizing health and well-being in all spheres of life on World Health Day. The year 2024 marks the 76th anniversary of WHO and as a part of celebration WHO has chosen ‘My Health, My Right’ as the theme of World Health Day 2024 which focuses on the fundamental human right: access to quality health care, education and information.

In line with this commitment to health and wellness, TPCODL has undertaken several initiatives to promote health and wellness across its operational areas.

In 2023-24, TPCODL conducted 17 sessions of First Aid training, covering areas such as BBSR1, BBSR2, Cuttack, and Dhenkanal, with a total of 379 employees benefiting from this essential training. Additionally, TPCODL organized Health awareness camps through the Mobile Health Dispensaries (MHD) throughout the fiscal year 2023-24, covering four circles: Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Paradeep, and BBSR-2. These camps played a crucial role in providing free health check-ups and services to an impressive number of beneficiaries, including 1774 Gram Panchayats, 2627 villages, and a total of 112,302 people.

Furthermore, TPCODL facilitated Executive Health Check-ups at 86 locations, benefiting 3804 employees, while approximately 3000 (Business Associates) BA employees underwent medical fitness checks, ensuring their well-being.

Moreover, the company organized various health awareness events, such as internal sessions on World Heart Day, featuring expert insights on heart health, and external talks on heart attack prevention by esteemed cardiologists. These initiatives underscore TPCODL’s dedication to promoting a culture of health and well-being within its workforce and the communities it serves.

Mr. Arvind Singh, CEO, TPCODL, reaffirmed the company’s dedication to health and sustainability, expressing, “At TPCODL, we understand the significance of fostering a healthy lifestyle not only among our staff but also within the communities we engage with. Our health initiatives emphasize our steadfast commitment to the welfare of all stakeholders and reinforce our belief in promoting good health and wellness.”

As TPCODL continues its journey towards fostering healthier communities and a sustainable future, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to prioritize health as a fundamental human right.