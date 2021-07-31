TPCODL Organises Blood Donation Camp to mark 117th Birth Anniversary of Bharat Ratna JRD Tata

Bhubaneswar : Insufficient volume of transfusable blood is an important medical concern for the community. With an aim to reduce the imbalance and contribute towards the health and wellness of the community, TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), organised a Blood Donation camp in association with the Red Cross Society.

The initiative was also organised to commemorate the 117th Birth Anniversary of the former chairman Tata Group, Bharat Ratna Shri JRD Tata. The noble initiative received an overwhelming response. Around 100 units of blood was donated by employees including senior officials of the company.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. M. Shenbagam, Chief Executive Officer, TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd said, “JRD Tata epitomised the spirt and the values of the Tata Group and shaped its destiny. As we celebrate the pioneering spirit of his achievements both as a visionary business leader as well as a philanthropist, we take this opportunity to carry forward his legacy of giving back to the society by organising a blood donation camp. It is truly heart-warming to see an enthusiastic response of our employees for this noble cause. We will continue to showcase our strong sense of social responsibility through more such initiatives in the future.”

