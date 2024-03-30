TPCODL observes Global Earth Hour

Bhubaneswar, March 29, 2024: TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture of Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, proudly participated in Earth Hour, a global movement aimed at addressing environmental degradation and the urgent need for climate action.

On the 23rd of March, TPCODL joined millions around the world in observing Earth Hour by encouraging consumers to switch off their lights for 60 minutes, from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM, symbolizing their commitment to the planet. Earth Hour 2024, themed “Switch Off and Give an Hour for Earth,” urged participants to dedicate this hour to activities that promote environmental sustainability and reconnect with nature.

The response to Earth Hour from TPCODL and its stakeholders has been nothing short of remarkable. The company’s call center participated in the dedicated hour for the earth, while employees, along with their families and children, enthusiastically supported the initiative both at home and in their communities.

Mr. Arvind Singh, CEO of TPCODL, emphasized the significance of Earth Hour, stating,”It’s a time to thank Mother Earth and renew our pledge to safeguard her health. This year’s Earth Hour theme, ‘Switch Off and Give an Hour for Earth,’ prompts us to pause, power down and engage in activities that reconnect us with nature. Earth Hour transcends a mere event; it’s a worldwide movement uniting millions in our mission to preserve our planet.

Given the escalating challenges of climate change, biodiversity loss and extreme weather events, Earth Hour provides a significant chance for individuals and organizations to enact real change through sustainable actions

In addition to observing Earth Hour, TPCODL organized a series of events aimed at raising awareness about environmental issues and fostering a culture of sustainability within its community.