President Droupadi Murmu Presents Bharat Ratna Award

By Odisha Diary bureau

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu presented Bharat Ratna at an Investiture Ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (March 30, 2024). She conferred Bharat Ratna upon:

–      Shri P. V. Narasimha Rao posthumously. On behalf of the late Shri P. V. Narasimha Rao, Bharat Ratna was received by Shri P.V. Prabhakar Rao, his son.

–      Former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh posthumously. On behalf of the late Chaudhary Charan Singh, Bharat Ratna was received by Shri Jayant Chaudhary, his grandson.

–      Dr. M.S. Swaminathan posthumously. On behalf of the late Dr. M.S. Swaminathan, Bharat Ratna was received by Dr. Nitya Rao, his daughter.

–      Shri Karpoori Thakur posthumously. On behalf of the late Shri Karpoori Thakur, Bharat Ratna was received by Shri Ramnath Thakur, his son.

 

