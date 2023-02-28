TPCODL inaugurates new Skill Development Centre at Angul

Angul : Under its initiatives to upskill its employees and the employees of its business associates to provide better service and inculcate the culture of electrical safety, TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), the joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, has inaugurated its 4th Skill Development Centre at Angul.

The Skill Development Centre (SDC) will provide access and cater to the development opportunities to various sections, sub-divisions and division offices falling in the service area of Dhenkanal Electrical Circle. The Centre was inaugurated by Shri Rajanikant Singh, Hon’ble Speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly and MLA of Angul in presence of senior officials of TPCODL.

The SDC is well equipped with classroom training, all types of distribution equipment and scope for employees to get hands-on practical training. This centre, like the previous ones set up in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Paradip, is a great platform for the workforce and technical staff of both TPCODL and its business associates as it helps the employees from urban & rural areas to learn and practice new processes and technology that will help them sharpen their overall skill sets.

“We are committed to provide upskill all technical persons, regular employees and Business Associates, associated with us for their professional growth and better service to our customers. The technology landscape is ever-evolving. Our primary focus will always be to upgrade ourselves so as to provide reliable and robust power supply to our customers.” said Mr. M. Shenbagam, CEO –TPCODL.