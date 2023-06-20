TPCODL implements load management strategies during peak summer demand

Bhubaneswar : The peak summer season of financial year 2023-24 has witnessed an unprecedented increase in power requirements across TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPCODL) area, attributed to soaring temperatures throughout the day.

The afternoon and night peaks have notably risen compared to previous years, resulting in a surge in power demand.

TPCODL’s power demand has risen from 1763 MW to 2025 MW, marking a 15% increase. Specifically, in Bhubaneswar City, the load has escalated from 474 MW to 592 MW, representing a 25% increase.

In response to this challenging scenario, TPCODL has taken proactive measures to effectively manage power distribution. The establishment of the Centralized Power System Control Centre (CPSCC) plays a pivotal role in this effort. Through the CPSCC, real-time visibility of power distribution, including power flow and loading at each primary substation, is ensured.

Staffed 24/7 by engineers, the CPSCC operates with the assistance of a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system. The SCADA system currently connects to 150 primary substations (PSS) with 33/11 kV capacity, allowing for remote monitoring and control of these substations.

In the event of imbalanced loading or tripping, the CPSCC promptly receives alerts via SCADA, enabling quick response and necessary load diversion or remote charging of feeders after verification and clearance procedures are carried out.

Close monitoring of the loading of all 11 kV feeders and 33/11 kV power transformers is conducted, with alerts generated when the load reaches 80% of their capacity. Prompt action is then taken to manage the situation. In cases of alarming situations, load transfer is carried out to optimize the network’s load and maintain a balanced system during the afternoon and night peaks.

TPCODL’s commitment to efficient load management ensures a reliable power supply to its consumers, even during periods of high demand. By leveraging advanced technologies and continuous monitoring, the Discom strives to meet the increased power requirements and maintain the stability of the distribution network.