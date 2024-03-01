TPCODL Empowers Youth with Strategic Partnerships with Government ITIs

Bhubaneswar, February 29, 2024: TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture of Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, takes a significant step towards nurturing the potential of Odisha’s youth by announcing the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with five Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) within its licensed area.

This initiative underscores TPCODL’s dedicated commitment to fostering talent and facilitating the professional journey of Odisha’s youth, bridging the gap between academic knowledge and industry requirements.

The MoU signing ceremonies, conducted on various dates throughout February 2024, served as monumental occasions where key stakeholders, including Raj Kumar Rastogi, Chief-Operation Services, TPCODL, Budhish Kumar Behera, Senior General Manager (HR) – Head of Learning and Development, Odisha DISCOMs and esteemed college principals, came together to solidify this collaborative effort.

MoU Signing Dates were as follows: Govt. ITI, Puri – February 5, 2024, Govt. ITI, Dhenkanal – February 6, 2024, Govt. ITI, Cuttack – February 8, 2024, Govt. ITI, Bhubaneswar – February 8, 2024 Govt. ITI, Pattamundai – February 27, 2024

The strategic partnership between TPCODL and the Government ITIs holds paramount importance, as it not only enhances the skills of the youth but also accelerates the development of Odisha’s power sector. By closely aligning with industry needs, these tailored skill development programs serve as vital conduits, ensuring that our youth are adequately equipped to make meaningful contributions to the sector from day one.

Mr. Arvind Singh, CEO, TPCODL, expressed his enthusiasm for this transformative collaboration, affirming, “We are thrilled to announce a significant milestone in our endeavour to drive skill development and empowerment in Odisha. Through our partnerships with Government ITIs, we aim to equip the youth with specialized skills, preparing them for the dynamic demands of the power sector and fostering its growth within the state.”

This initiative not only promises to empower the youth but also lays a robust foundation for the future growth and sustainability of Odisha’s power sector.