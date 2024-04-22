TPCODL Empowering Odisha’s Youth with Daksh Program

Bhubaneswar, April 21, 2024: TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, is dedicated to nurturing skill development among the youth of Odisha through its latest Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, the Daksh program.

The Daksh program aims to empower rural youth through market-ready skill training. Under this program, Convocation ceremony was held for the inaugural batch of 120 trainees from the Daksh Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Center at Biju Patnaik Institute for Training of Trainers, Talcher (Angul).

The convocation ceremony marked a significant moment in TPCODL’s CSR journey, emphasizing the company’s commitment to creating opportunities for Odisha’s youth. During the event, TPCODL facilitated job offers through program implementing agencies to successful candidates across various institutions, laying the groundwork for meaningful employment opportunities. Additionally, a photobook documenting the impactful journeys and success stories of Daksh trainees was released, showcasing TPCODL’s holistic approach to their development.

The Daksh program offers courses in facility management and plumbing assistance, aligning with TPCODL’s CSR policy aimed at empowering communities, especially vulnerable sections, through education, skill enhancement and employability.

Mr. Arvind Singh, CEO, TPCODL, reiterated the company’s commitment to youth empowerment and skill development, stating, “At TPCODL, we recognize the importance of equipping youth with the skills and knowledge to succeed in today’s competitive landscape. The Daksh program exemplifies our dedication to fostering employability and entrepreneurship, stimulating the local economy, and cultivating a skilled workforce essential for driving socio-economic growth in Odisha.”

In addition to skill development, TPCODL will facilitate connections between Daksh trainees and suitable employment opportunities through expert agencies. This initiative aims to streamline their transition into the workforce, further contributing to Odisha’s overall development and prosperity.

TPCODL’s CSR initiatives, as exemplified by the Daksh program, underscore the company’s commitment to making a positive societal impact by empowering youth and advocating sustainable development practices.