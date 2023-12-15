TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL) Strengthens Bonds with Business Associates at Annual Meet

Burla: 15.12.2023: TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL) successfully organized a Business Associates ( Associates provide various services ) meet on December 13th, 2023, at the Green Park Club in Sambalpur, Odisha. The purpose of the event was to fortify existing relationships and establish a long-term partnership between TPWODL and its esteemed Business Associates.

The event, graced by the presence of TPWODL’s top leadership, including the CEO, CFO, Chief Commercials, Chief-Contracts & Stores, and Chief-Operations, aimed to foster collaboration and open channels for new initiatives in a bid to create a safer and more ethical work environment. Mr. Rahul Kumar, Chief-Contracts & Stores, set the stage with a welcoming address, initiating insightful discussions. The leadership team, through speeches, emphasized the pivotal role of partnership, safety, and ethical practices in our working relationship.

A highlight of the event was the address by Mr. Gajanan Kale, CEO, TPWODL, who expressed gratitude for the commitment and dedication of the Business Associates. He highlighted the significance of a long-term partnership, collaborations, and the introduction of new initiatives to further enhance the services provided by TPWODL.

Approximately 70 Business Associates, specializing in crucial roles like Meter Billing Collection, Meter Management, Recovery, Enforcement, and Meter Installation at TPWODL, actively joined the event. They have collectively received orders totalling Rs. 246 Crore, ensuring error-free services for Western Odisha’s citizens and generating employment for around 5000 individuals in Western Odisha.

The event showcased presentations from TPWODL’s Heads and Managers, outlining expectations for safety, statutory compliance, industrial relations, ethics, and innovative ideas in line with organizational goals. Business Associates appreciated the chance for open discussions, promoting transparency and mutual understanding.

The partners expressed their satisfaction of the CEO’s address to them as not vendors or contractors but Partners and his opinion on a long term association with the TATA organisation.

The successful event concluded on a positive note with a vote of thanks delivered by Mr. Sambit Sahoo, Head-Contract, expressing gratitude to all participants for their valuable contributions and commitment to the success of TPWODL and its Business Associates