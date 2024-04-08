TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL) Successfully Concludes Safety Month Campaign 2024

TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture of Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, proudly concluded its observance of the National Safety Month Campaign 2024. The valedictory function on 5th April at Bhubaneswar marked the culmination of a month-long initiative aimed at fostering a culture of safety and occupational health awareness among its employees.

The National Safety Day, the inaugural Safety Month Campaign 2024 commenced with the observance of Lineman Diwas and the 53rd National Safety Day on 4th March 2024.

TPCODL, across its 5 Circles, meticulously organized a series of programs , including National Safety Day (NSD) flag hoisting, Safety Oath, Safety Pause, insightful addresses by Section / Division Managers and distinguished Mentors/Guests, and invaluable experience sharing sessions by Linemen.

Throughout the month, TPCODL undertook various initiatives aimed at preventing incidents and ensuring the safety of lives. Additionally, the company organized several competitions to engage and encourage participation from its workforce. These included daily online Safety Quizzes, Safety Posters, safety slogan competitions for both TPCODL and Business Associate (BA) employees, as well as their families.

Mr. Arvind Singh, CEO, TPCODL, expressed his appreciation for the active participation of employees throughout the campaign, stating, “The successful conclusion of the National Safety Month Campaign 2024 is a testament to the firm commitment of our employees towards ensuring a safe working environment. Their enthusiasm and dedication in embracing safety initiatives are commendable and reflect our shared values as an organization.”

As part of the closing ceremony, winners and participants of various competitions organized during the Safety Month were rewarded recognizing and encouraging the efforts made towards promoting safety and occupational health awareness.

Moving forward, TPCODL remains persistent in its commitment to uphold the highest standards of safety across its operational area and endeavours to continue fostering a culture where safety is paramount.