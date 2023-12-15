TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL) Observes Energy Conservation Day

Bhubaneswar, 15 Dec 2023: TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited, a joint venture of Tata Power and Govt of Odisha, marked Energy Conservation Day with a series of impactful initiatives focusing on raising awareness about global warming, climate change, and the crucial need to conserve energy resources. Commencing on December 14th with a symbolic sapling-plantation ceremony led by Mr. Arvind Singh, CEO of TPCODL, the event is set to continue for a week.

The ceremony featured the participation of senior officers from TPCODL, highlighting the leadership’s firm commitment to the cause of energy conservation. All attending employees took a solemn affirmation during the event, pledging their commitment to contribute to energy conservation efforts and promote sustainable practices within the organization.

The Customer Services Team is introducing innovative programs, including the Gaan Chala Initiative and RWA Initiatives at different locations, engaging customers through various Demand Side Management initiatives.

Mr. Arvind Singh, CEO, TPCODL, emphasized the significance of energy conservation in his address. He stated, ‘The need for energy conservation is more critical than ever. Our collective responsibility is to implement innovative measures and promote sustainable practices to address the challenges posed by climate change. TPCODL is committed to leading by example in this regard.’

TPCODL remains committed to leading by example in this regard. The event concluded with a renewed commitment from TPCODL to actively pursue energy conservation initiatives, inspiring positive change in the community.