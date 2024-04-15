Toyota Kirloskar Motor Introduces New Innova HyCross Petrol GX (O) Grade

Bengaluru : – In line with its ‘customer-first’ culture and responding to their requirements, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced the introduction of a new grade in the Innova HyCross the GX (O) petrol variant. The latest addition to the Innova HyCross line-up, boasts of over 10 advanced comfort and technology features thus raising the bar of the value proposition for customers who are seeking for more. Bookings of the Innova HyCross the GX (O) grade is already open with deliveries expected to commence from April 15, 2024.

Key highlights of Innova HyCross petrol GX (O) petrol variant are as follows:

Reenergised Exterior – Front LED Fog lamps, Front & Rear Parking sensors, Rear Defogger

Superior Comfort – Chestnut Themed Interiors, Soft touch materials in Dashboard & Door Panels, Mid-Grade Fabric Seats & Rear Sunshade*

– Chestnut Themed Interiors, Soft touch materials in Dashboard & Door Panels, Mid-Grade Fabric Seats & Rear Sunshade* Refined Convenience – Auto AC, 10.1″ infotainment system*, Wireless Apple Carplay, Panoramic View Monitor

Offered in 7- and 8-seater options, the GX (O) grade is available in seven dynamic colours – Blackish Ageha Glass Flake, Platinum White Pearl, Attitude Black Mica, Sparkling Black Pearl Crystal Shine, Silver Metallic, Super White and Avant Garde Bronze Metallic.

Commenting on the new introduction, Mr. Sabari Manohar – Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “At TKM, we are constantly listening to the market needs thus ensuring that every vehicle we offer aligns with the evolving needs of our customers. The New Innova HyCross petrol GX (O) grade is a testament to this philosophy which offers enhanced comfort and advanced technology carefully blending the spirit of luxury and efficiency. While the performance remains top-class, the 10+ features is expected to strongly resonate with customers who are looking for a fully loaded petrol version with an attractive proposition aimed at meeting their evolving lifestyle requirements.

Furthermore, we express our gratitude to our customers for their overwhelming acceptance, not only of the Innova HyCross but also of our entire product portfolio. Our commitment to a customer-first approach will continue to drive us, inspiring the creation of innovative products and services in the future.”

Details of the ex-showroom Prices (grade-wise), are as follows:

Variant Ex Showroom Price (W.E.F 15th Apr 2024) Hycross Petrol GX (O) – 8-Seater Rs 20,99,000 Hycross Petrol GX (O) – 7-Seater Rs 21,13,000

Robust performance:

Innova Hycross is powered by a 2L TNGA Gasoline Engine, delivering output of 128 kW (174 PS) and 205 Nm of torque, complemented by a Direct Shift CVT with launch gear mechanism and 10 speed sequential shift for smooth and responsive acceleration along with best-in-class leading Fuel Economy of 16.13 kmpl.

Tough Exterior:

On the exterior, the new grade impresses with a bold and muscular SUV-like stance, enhanced by 16-inch silver Alloy wheels, a Roof End Spoiler with LED Stop lamp, and ORVMs with Auto fold, Electric adjust, and Turn indicators.

Luxurious and comfortable Interiors:

The Innova HyCross GX (O) provides improved cabin aesthetics, with dark chestnut quilted leather seats along with soft-touch leather and metallic decorations lining the cabin. The cockpit is modelled in horizontal tones to give a sense of space, while vertical tones are used for the central cluster and door decor to mirror the powerful exterior.

Advanced safety offerings:

The Innova Hycross masterfully combines comprehensive safety features—including Electric Parking Brake with Auto-hold, all-wheel disc brakes, six SRS airbags, and ISOFIX anchors—with unparalleled comfort, offering captain seats for personalized luxury, fold-flat 3rd row for increased boot space, and reclining 3rd row seats to ensure every journey is enjoyable for all passengers.

Value Added Services:

The New GX (O) Grade is complemented by an array of value-added services such as five years of complimentary Road-Side Assistance, standard warranty of three years or 1,00,000 kilometres, personalized extended warranty program, tailored to meet individual needs and preferences along with Certified Exchange program.

Launched in November 2022, the Innova Hycross built on Toyota’s globally recognized Quality, Durability and Reliability philosophy has won immense love and widespread market acceptance. With sales surpassing 50,000 units, the Innova HyCross is being lauded for its versatility, attributed to its glamorous appeal, advanced technology, comfort, and comprehensive safety features.

In addition to petrol variant, the Innova HyCross is also available in the Hybrid variant powered by 5th Generation Self-Charging Strong Hybrid Electric System. Being a Self-Charging Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle (SHEV), the Innova HyCross is capable of running 40% of the distance and 60% of the time in electric (EV) or zero emission mode.***.