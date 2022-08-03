Total import of Non-Coking Coal during 2021-22 was 151.77 MT as against 164.05 MT imported in the previous year of 2020-21, registering a decease of 7.5%, says Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi : The total import of Non-Coking Coal during 2021-22 was 151.77 MT as against 164.05 MT imported in the previous year of 2020-21, registering a decease of 7.5%. Even in the first two months i.e. April and May of current financial year, import of Non-Coking coal has decreased to the level of 30.05 MT from 32.91 MT imported during the corresponding two months in the previous year.

The coal production in the country increased to 778.19 MT in 2021-22 from 716.08 MT in 2020-21 which is a growth of 8.5%.

There are two units in Tikak Colliery of North Eastern Coalfields (NEC)- Tikak Extension OCP and Tikak West Expansion OCP.

Tikak Extension OCP: Based on the application received from NEC, Coal India Limited (CIL), Margherita, Government of Assam allotted Revenue land on payment basis measuring 87.55 hectares for opening of Tikak Extension OCP of Tikak Colliery. Mining operations in Tikak Extension OCP of Tikak Colliery have resumed subsequently w.e.f.10.02.2022. Tikak West Expansion OCP: NEC has applied to Government of Assam for allotment of Government Revenue Land measuring 88.63 hectares for resumption of Tikak Opencast project of Tikak Colliery. Government of Assam allotted land measuring 88.63 hectares in favour of NEC, CIL and has raised demand note for Rs. 27,31,69,875/- for transfer of 88.63

hectares land to NEC, CIL which is under processed at NEC /CIL. For this unit application for Environmental Clearance, Forest Clearance and all other required clearances will be applied after the approval of the revised Project Report.

Due to suspension of mining operations in NEC w.e.f 03.06.2020, the Fuel Supply Agreements with NTPC, Bongaigaon and NTPC Farakka have been diverted to other subsidiaries of CIL. Now as the mining operations have resumed in Tikak Extension OCP of Tikak Colliery w.e.f 10.02.2022, NEC may again renew these Fuel Supply Agreements subject to reaching desired capacity in coal production again.

This information was given by the Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in Lok Sabha today