1875 Projects are on Project Monitoring Group (PMG) Portal as on 28.07.2022

New Delhi : The number of Infrastructure Projects on Project Monitoring Group (PMG) Portal as on 28.07.2022 is 1875.

For monitoring projects of Rs. 150 Cr and above, the Government has put in place a mechanism called Online Computerised Monitoring System (OCMS) under Ministry of Statistic and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

The Government, after establishment of PMG, has taken proactive steps and resolved 5119 issues pertaining to 1095 projects. However, there are currently 634 projects on the portal which have shown time overrun, inter-alia, due to issues like Land Acquisition, Forest Clearance, Wild Life Clearance, Right of Way, Right of Use, Court Cases etc.

As far as the cost escalation is concerned the same can only be calculated on completion of projects.

The mechanism of Project Monitoring Group (PMG) is supported by a digital platform over which Project Proponents are able to update project related information and raise issues which can be seen by concerned State / Central Ministries on real time basis. This results in effective monitoring of projects and expeditious resolution of issues.

This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Shri Som Parkash, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.