Total death toll in #OdishaTrainMishap at 288 so far; 193 bodies were sent to Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Total death toll in Odisha Train Mishap at 288 so far; 193 bodies were sent to Bhubaneswar; 94 bodies handed over in Balasore; while 1 body was handed over in Bhadrak informed Odisha Chief Secretary . After an elaborate verification of records & taking information from all concerned &after conducting 2 rounds of combing of the tracks & nearby areas has confirmed 288 deaths. 205 bodies have been identified & handed over. 83 yet to be identified.

Out of the total deceased, 39 bodies identified of victims belonging to Odisha; Rs 5 Lakh compensation each released to the concerned families.