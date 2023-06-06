Odisha Govt Gives Consent To CBI Probe Into Balasore Train Accident, CBI Registers Case

Bhubaneswar: The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case on the request of Ministry of Railways, consent of the Odisha Government and further orders from DoPT(Govt. of India) relating to the train accident involving Coromandel Express, Yashwantpur-Howrah Express and a Goods train at Bahanaga Bazar in the State of Odisha on 2nd June, 2023.

CBI has taken over the investigation of the case earlier registered at Balasore GRPS, District Cuttack(Odisha) vide GRPS Case No.64 dated 03.06.2023 regarding the said accident.

Consent Letter Signed By Odisha Home Secretary For CBI Probe. Additional Chief Secy (Home) DK Singh, on behalf of Odisha Govt, has given consent for CBI probe into the causes leading to the rail mishap involving the Coromandel Express at Bahanaga Bazaar on June 2. The accident also impacted 2 coaches of Yeshwantpur Express.