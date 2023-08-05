TiE Bhubaneswar welcomes new Leadership Team with A K Mohanty as President

Bhubaneswar: TiE Bhubaneswar, a prominent organization fostering entrepreneurship, has announced the its new leadership team. Mr. A K Mohanty selected as President, Mr. Satyabrata Ratho as Vice President, Mr. Annada Prasad Padhy as Secretary and Mr Rakesh Kumar Gupta selected as Treasurer of TiE Bhubaneswar.

The new leadership team brings a wealth of experience and passion for fostering innovation and supporting entrepreneurs in their journey to success. Their collective vision and dedication have ignited excitement within the entrepreneurial community, paving the way for a vibrant and dynamic future for TiE Bhubaneswar.

Past President, Mr. Debasish Patnaik played a pivotal role in steering TiE Bhubaneswar’s progress during his tenure. In a heartfelt gesture, Mr. Patnaik shared invaluable insights and tips with the incoming team, ensuring a seamless transition and a successful quantum leap for the chapter.

The newly appointed President Mr. A K Mohanty expressed his enthusiasm for the role, saying, “I am honoured to lead TiE Bhubaneswar and contribute to nurturing the entrepreneur ecosystem in our region. Our focus will be on providing a supportive platform, fostering mentorship, and driving impactful initiatives that empower entrepreneurs.”

Mr. Satyabrata Ratho, as Vice President, emphasized the significance of collaboration and partnerships in creating a thriving entrepreneur ecosystem. “TiE Bhubaneswar will serve as a catalyst for entrepreneurship in Odisha, facilitating meaningful connections and opportunities for growth,” Mr. Ratho stated.

As Secretary, Mr. Annada Prasad Padhy will play a pivotal role in managing the chapter’s operations and enhancing member engagement. “I am excited to be a part of TiE Bhubaneswar’s new team. Together, we will foster an ecosystem that nurtures innovation, knowledge-sharing, and transformative entrepreneurship,” said Mr. Padhy.

The event witnessed a significant turnout, with over 80 entrepreneurs in attendance at the newly opened hotel, The Crown HCL Seleqtions in Jaydev Vihar. The program commenced with a warm welcome and networking session, followed by a lamp lighting ceremony symbolizing the illumination of knowledge and the beginning of a new journey.

Mr. Padhy presented an informative session on the benefits of becoming a TiE Bhubaneswar member, inspiring over 10 entrepreneurs to join the vibrant TiE community on the spot. The chapter’s allure and dedication to empowering entrepreneurs resonated strongly with the new members.

The gathering concluded with Mr. Ratho delivering a heartfelt vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all attendees and contributors who made the event a grand success.