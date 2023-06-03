Three Tamil Nadu Ministers travelling to Odisha’s Balasore where the Train accident happens

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin, Siva Shankar, and Anbil Mahesh reach Chennai Airport. They are travelling to Odisha’s #Balasore where a collision between three trains left 238 dead.

We’re going there to enquire for details. Tamil Nadu CM has spoken to Odisha CM. I will update you after reaching the spot. Hospital facilities are also ready for Tamilians in Tamil Nadu who got affected by Train accident says Tamil Nadu Min Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Earlier Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin takes stock of the situation at the State Emergency Operation Centre in Chennai. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin arrives at the State Emergency Operation Centre in Chennai where state govt officials are monitoring the Balasore Train Accident situation.