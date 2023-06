Bhubaneswar: One-day state mourning will be observed in Odisha and Tamil Nadu following the train tragedy in Balasore that left over 233 dead and around 900 injured.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin announced the one-day state mourning. No official function will be observed in the two States today. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik visited the mishap site in the early morning today and reviewed the situation.