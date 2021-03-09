This International Women’s Day, Honda 2Wheelers India empowers 2,000+ women on road safety

Mumbai: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. today celebrated International Women’s Day 2021 by training woman to become independent, empowered and safe on roads with its digital road safety awareness program Honda Road Safety E-Gurukul’.

Honda Road Safety E-Gurukul trained over 2,000 females across India across 14 cities of India.

Honda’s road safety instructors spread the road safety message to the COVID-19 warriors including social workers, nurses, health care professionals, police officers, civil defence officers, sanitization & cleaning staff, homemakers, female security guards, college students & teachers and corporate personnel across its adopted 10 traffic training parks.

At the same time, Honda Road Safety E-Gurukul reached out to 1000+ female college students and teachers across 9 cities of India (Patna, Samastipur, Thane, Mumbai, Calicut, Coimbatore, Chennai, Trichy and Hyderabad).

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Prabhu Nagaraj, Senior Vice President – Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “It is our strong belief that strong and empowered women are the backbone of flourishing societies. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Honda 2 Wheelers India took a step towards building confident and safe female riders on road through digitally training them on important aspects of road safety. Honda feels honoured to celebrate this International Women’s Day with women coming from different stratum of society and thank all the participants who came forward and joined us in celebrating the spirit of womanhood.”

Keeping the learning informative yet engaging, Honda’s road safety instructors focused on explaining the importance of safe riding etiquettes, safety gears, road rules, traffic signs through a mix of insightful theory, interactive videos and engaging case studies on road safety.

Honda’s vision of “Safety for Everyone” since 1970:

50 years ago, Honda was the first automobile manufacturer to start road training globally. In India too, Honda was the 1st two-wheeler manufacturer to spread road safety awareness. Since its inception in 2001 till now, Honda’s road safety instructors have empowered over 39 lac Indians on road safety.

Daily trainings are held across Honda’s 12 adopted Traffic Training Parks (TTP), 7 Safety Driving Education Centers (SDEC). Further to this are the regular awareness trainings in schools, colleges, societies & corporates. Not only this, 1000+ Honda dealerships across India impart pre-delivery safety advise (PDSA) to every new customer. Every Honda dealership also improves the risk-prediction ability of riders on roads with the virtual riding simulator.

As a next step in the new normal, Honda started the digital initiative – Honda Road Safety E-Gurukul’ in May’20. A big success, this digital initiative alone has sensitized 3 lac+ Indians on the importance of being aware and responsible road users.