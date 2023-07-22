Third Akshaya Upanayasa Puraskar conferred on writer Nirmal Rout for his historical novel GALANI TA GALA KATHA

Bhubaneswar: The third Akshaya Upanayasa Puraskar, instituted by the Pratibha Ray Foundation Trust and Adya Prakashani was conferred on writer Sri Nirmal Rout for his historical novel GALANI TA GALA KATHA published by Banaphula Publications, Bhubaneswar in an elegant ceremony at Jayadev Bhawan, Bhubaneswar on 20th July 2023

The award has been instituted in memory of eminent engineer Shri Akshaya Chandra Ray, the founder of renowned publishing house Adya Prakashani. Vice-president of the Trust, Dr. Adyasha Das presented the profile of the Trust and its multi-pronged objectives. Adviser, PRF Trust, Dr. Basant Panda discussed the significance of “GALANI TA GALA KATHA”, the award-winning novel. Trustee Ashita Mahapatra, who travelled from Toronto to attend the function, emphasized the goals of the trust to encourage novel writing in Odia.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Guest, eminent writer, Ramachandra Behera said it was a blessing to receive an award instituted by the Trust of Jnanpith laureate Pratibha Ray. He said the award would encourage young writers to choose novel writing as their creative genre. The Guest of Honour, Banaja Debi, eminent writer extolled the virtues of Shri Akshaya Chandra Ray and praised the endeavor of the Trust for creating this opportunity for young writers. Nirmal Rout, Awardee and recipient of the Akshaya Upanyasa award emphasized the importance of recognition in strengthening his literary pursuits. He said receiving the prestigious Akshaya Upanyasa Puraskar has motivated him to focus more on his creative pursuits.

Eminent writer, Dr. Pratibha Ray, President of the Trust stated that the trust conceived of this award to recognize young writers and encourage more such talents in the field of novel writing in Odia. Lalit Das, member of the Trust presented the vote of thanks. Reputed Odia writer & moderator of the programme, Shri Debaprasad Dash hosted the event in a creative and brilliant manner.

On this occasion, Shri Pabitra Brahmaputra Nayak, Banaphula Publication, publisher of “Galani ta Gala Katha” and Shri Rajat Kumar Mishra were felicitated with “Sudhi Prakashaka” and “Priya Pathaka” Samman respectively. Many literary luminaries attended the function.