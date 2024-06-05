The Result Of Lok Sabha Polls As The Victory Of The People And Democracy, Says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has termed the result of Lok Sabha polls as the victory of the people and democracy. Breifing media in New Delhi, Mr Kharge said, no party has been given majority in this polls. He said, they accept the mandate of people. He added that Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra connected lakhs of people with the Congress.

Senior party leader Rahul Gandhi said, this election was not only against one political party but against the Agencies. He said, these are the institutions that are captured by BJP. Mr Gandhi said, this election was for saving the constitution. He said that the people has unanimously and clearly stated that they did not want BJP to run the country. Mr Gandhi added that this is a huge message for BJP. Mr Gandhi also said that his party is going to hold a meeting with its I.N.D.I.A. partners tomorrow.