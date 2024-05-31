The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) organized Swachhata Pakhwada from 16th May to 31st May 2024

The Pakhwada started with a Swachhata Pledge by Officers and Staff of MDoNER and Its Organisations, reaffirming their commitment towards cleanliness activities. A comprehensive cleaning of rooms, common spaces, common office equipment, computers, furniture etc. was conducted. Records which are no longer required as per extant rules were disposed off. The waste material dumped in the backyard of Vigyan Bhawan Annexe was cleared. To create awareness about the importance of Plants, all the officers and staff were given indoor plants.

Organizations under MDoNER also distributed plants, Organized tree plantation drive in nearby locations, involving local communities and students from schools and colleges. Vehicular Emission testing was done at NEC, Shillong in addition to other activities. NERAMAC, NEDFi and NECBDC also organized similar activities in and around their offices, schools, local Bazars etc.

A workshop was organized by NEHHDC for students to create awareness on crucial environmental issues, particularly focusing on climate change and effective waste management practices. Nukkad Natak was performed emphasizing the critical role of cleanliness in community health and will being in NEHHDC. Wealth from waste competition was also organized at NEHHDC.

The concluding day of Swachhata Pakhwada ended with a prize distribution ceremony, where winners of the essay competition, poster making competition, and slogan writing competition were awarded. Additionally, the top three sections that excelled in Swachhta parameters were recognized and rewarded.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary, MDoNER expressed his gratitude to the entire team for their enthusiastic participation in the cleanliness drive and advised to make Swachhata a habit and inculcate it in our daily routine. He also appreciated the efforts of MDoNER’s Organisations which performed spread swachhata awarness at many villages and asked them to continue such activities.

Swachhata Pakhwada reflects the MDoNER’s commitment to promoting Swachh Bharat, not only within the organization but also in the wider community. During the Pakhwada, Team MDoNER demonstrated their strong resolve to promote cleanliness, good governance, and dedicated public service, aligning with the vision of a Swachh Bharat.