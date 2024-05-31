Steel-cutting ceremony for first Next-Generation Offshore Patrol Vessel of ICG held at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Mumbai

The steel-cutting ceremony for the first Next-Generation Offshore Patrol Vessel (NGOPV) took place at the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai in the presence of Indian Coast Guard (lCG) officials on May 31, 2024. The Ministry of Defence had, in December 2023, signed a contract with MDL for the procurement of six NGOPVs for the lCG at a total cost of Rs 1,614.89 crore. The project aims to bolster the capabilities in coastal and offshore patrol, safeguard maritime zones, and enhance operational efficiency.

The NGOPVs are equipped with state-of-the-art machinery and equipment. The vessel is powered by two diesel engines which are capable of achieving a maximum continuous speed of 23 knots and cover a distance of up to 5,000 nautical miles. Furthermore, they boast integral twin-engine helicopter facilities and staging for heavy helicopters, enabling swift and effective aerial surveillance and response capabilities. Incorporated with advanced features such as multipurpose drones, Al capabilities, and wirelessly controlled remote water rescue craft, the NGOPVs provide the lCG with unparalleled flexibility and operational edge.

The vessel is scheduled for delivery by May 2027 and it represents a testament to the collaborative efforts of the lCG, MDL, and other stakeholders involved in the project. The NGOPV project underscores the nation’s commitment to self-reliance and indigenous manufacturing.