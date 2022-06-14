The four Holy Kapilvastu Relics of Lord Buddha placed with great reverence in the Battsagaan temple Assembly Hall of the Gandan Monastery ceremonially for exposition today

New Delhi :The four Holy Kapilvastu Relics of Lord Buddha were placed with great reverence for exposition in the Battsagaan temple Assembly Hall of the Gandan Monastery ceremonially today amid Buddhist chantings and musical performances.

On the occasion, Indian Union Minister for Law and Justice, Shri Kiren Rijiju; Zandanshatar Gombojav, Speaker of Mongolian Parliament; Nomin Chinbat, Minister of Culture Mongolia; his eminence Khamba Nomun Khan ;17 Member of Parliaments and incarnate lamas along with the delegation members from India were present at the colourful ceremony. A large number of devotees also attended the ceremony on the occasion of the Buddha day in Mongolia today.

Addressing on the occasion, Union Minister Shri Kiren Rijiju said that several centuries ago, the spirit of Buddhism traversed from the Himalayan mountains of India into Mongolian steppes and become our precious shared heritage. The Union Minister said that this spiritual connect continues to bind the people of our two nations. The Union Minister also remarked that the Mongolian Buddhist relics are also being displayed here in Gandan Monastery alongside Indian relics reinforcing this unique spiritual link between our two brotherly nations.

Shri Kiren Rijiju said “Let us all join in prayer that hatred and violence should find no place in our thoughts. May Peace, compassion and good sense prevail in the world, may teachings and philosophy of Buddha provide a healing touch to the sufferings of so many people across this world.”

The Union Minister further said “I am told that Mongolians were able to draw solace from the telecast of 55-episode Indian Buddha Serial that was dubbed in Mongolian language and it continues to inspire people to the path of Buddhism”.

The Union Minister also informed that India has reprinted 100 sets of 108 volume Sacred Mongolian Kanjur which will soon be distributed to monasteries and other Buddhist institutions.

Speaking on the occasion Zandanshatar Gombojav, Speaker of Mongolian Parliament thanked Indian government for allowing exposition of the holy relics for 11 days and giving the people of Mongolia the opportunity to pay their respects and seek blessings.

(Union Minister Shri Kiren Rijiju receiving the Buddh Purnima procession at Gandan Monastery,Mongolia)

(Union Minister Shri Kiren Rijiju at Battsagaan temple Assembly Hall of the Gandan Monestary at the exposition ceremony of holy relics)

(Holy relics of buddha brought from India placed for exposition at Gandan Monastery in Ulaan Bataar in Mongolia on occasion of Mongolian Buddh Purnima. Buddha’s holy relics from Mongolia also placed alongside for exposition)

(Union Minister Shri Kiren Rijiju presenting kanjur catalogue and book on rampage to Buddhist monastery)

(Union Minister Shri Kiren Rijiju with Zandanshatar Gombojav, Speaker of Mongolian Parliament)

Later speaking at Pethub Monastery Shri Rijiju said that the special gesture of bringing Lord Buddha’s holy relics for exposition in Mongolia will take India-Mongolia relations to new heights.

(Union Minister Shri Kiren Rijiju with 20th incarnation of Kushok Bakula Rinpoche)

The Union Minister also paid a visit to the Pethub Monastery and paid floral tributes at the statue of Mahatama Gandhi. Later he interacted with the 20th incarnation of Kushok Bakula Rinpoche.