APEDA organizes International Buyer Seller Meet at Leh for boosting export of Apricots and other agri products of UT of Ladakh

New Delhi :In a move aimed at realizing Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Vocal for Local’ with an emphasis on ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) in collaboration with Union Territory of Ladakh today organized an International Buyer Seller Meet (IBSM).

IBSM aimed at boosting exprots of Apricots and other agri products from Ladakh.

Eighteen entrepreneurs from UTs of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir displayed a range of Apricots and other Agri Products. Twenty buyers from India, USA, Bangladesh, Oman, Dubai participated in this event.

More than 30 producers of Ladakh Apricots and other agro products and stakeholders from UTs of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir participated to interact with the importers and exporters providing platform to growers, entrepreneurs from UTs of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir to display their products and facilitate B2B interactions.

Leh Ladakh is endowed with conducive climatic conditions for the production of a large number of Apricots and other Agri Products. The farmers and entrepreneurs of UTs of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir need exposure to the international trade opportunities with specific reference to temperate fruits such as Apricots, Walnuts, Apples, etc.

IBSM provided an opportunity to the producers and processors of UT of Ladakh along and Jammu and Kashmir to show case their products to promote the exports as well as their wholesale and retail sale.

Shri Radha Krishna Mathur, Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor, UT of Ladakh inaugurated the IBSM in the august presence of Shri Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, UT of Ladakh, Dr. M. Angamuthu, Chairman APEDA, Shri Ravinder Kumar, Secretary, Agriculture, UT of Ladakh, Shri Saugat Biswas, Secretary, Industry and Commerce, UT of Ladakh, Dr. Tarun Bajaj, Director, APEDA, Shri Moses Kunzang, Director, Industry and Commerce, UT of Ladakhand officials from APEDA and Union Territory of Ladakh.

APEDA, under its initiative to boost exports from Himalayan Region is encouraging States and UTs to harness their potential of agricultural produce exports. A platform will be created for the buyers to get the products directly from the producer group and the processors.

This event is aimed to link the producers and processors of UTs of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir and buyers from other parts of the country as well as abroad which in turn will broaden the base of the export basket from the region, including UTs of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir to increase the employment opportunities thereby improving the livelihood of the people.

APEDA organizes International Trade Fairs for participation of exporters and provides a platform to the exporters to market their food products in the global marketplace. APEDA was also given priority and was provided to participation from UTs of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir in the national and international events organized by it such as AAHAR, Organic World Congress, BioFach India etc. to promote agro product exports from these regions.

As a result the exporters and entrepreneurs from UTs of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir have started participation in national and international events during the recent past.

APEDA offices are located within the premises of Directorate of Agriculture in Jammu and Srinagar Divisions, UT of Jammu and Kashmir and within Directorate of Industries and Commerce in Leh in UT of Ladakh recruiting Business Development Managers from the respective regions ensuring smooth facilitation to the stakeholders on daily basis.

Also carrying out hand holding of officials of Directorate of Agriculture, Directorate of Horticulture, Directorate of Horticulture Planning, JKHPMC, FPOs, Cooperatives, exporters and start up entrepreneurs linking the stakeholders on aspects related to international food trade during 2021.

Organizing sensitization of officials of Seed Certification, Directorate of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology or their convergence into Organic Certification Agency under National Program for Organic Production (NPOP) and ISO-17065 during 2021.

Despite pandemic situation and travel restrictions, Geographical Indication (GI) certified products such as Kashmir Saffron from Srinagar to Lulu FMCG Dubai and other Middle Eastern markets was exported during 2021. The focus was to ensur that GI products from UT of Jammu and Kashmir are available in the international market and at the same time the producers also realize remunerative prices from the global market.

APEDA has also signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology on mutual areas of cooperation such as technical support and promotional activities for enhancing productivity and promotion of potential products from the region.

Shipment of Mishri variety Cherries was carried out from UT of Jammu and Kashmir to Dubai for the first time creating international market for Indian Cherries during 2021. The shipment was handled by local entrepreneurs from UT of Jammu and Kashmir with the established exporter from Mumbai to their counterpart in Dubai.

Shipment of UT of Jammu and Kashmir fragrance rice Mushkbudji and Acacia honey have been exported in 2021 by the startups/new entrepreneurs to Lulu Group Dubai, Oman and other Middle Eastern markets. Shipment of Apples from UT of Jammu and Kashmir were carried out during 2021 by the startup/new entrepreneur to Oman, Qatar, Dubai, and other Middle Eastern markets.

Stakeholders from UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are regularly participating in virtual and physical domestic and international buyer seller meets organized by APEDA and other departments to generate business enquiries.

Shipment of Ladakh Apricots was carried out from Leh to Dubai for the first time followed by commercial shipments of Ladakh Halman Apricot creating an international market for Indian Apricots during the month of August-September 2021.

Taking into consideration, the taste, texture and soothing aroma of Ladakh Apricots repeat orders were received from overseas market for the produce on a regular basis. The shipment was handled by local entrepreneurs from Kargil with the established exporter from Mumbai to their counterpart in Dubai.

APEDA also facilitated exports of Solar dried Apricots from Kargil to Singapore by Startup company for establishing export chain to enter into international market from UT of Ladakh products.

APEDA has been regularly mobilizing startups and entrepreneurs from UTs of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir to the national and international physical and virtual events for promotion of products from these regions to international market.

As a follow up of earlier visit of Chairman, APEDA to UTs of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir as well as meeting of Chairman, APEDA with Hon’ble L.G. UT of Ladakh during February 2022 to explore possibilities of export promotion of identified products such as Apricots, organic products and Sea buckthorn products from the region APEDA is organizing this international Buyer Seller Meet mobilizing stakeholders from around the globe for enhancing exports from the region.

Hon’ble M.P. Ladakh Namgyal during his address mentioned that the UT of Ladakh has gone ahead with Mission Organic has just completed first phase, 34 villages have been certified. With the move of organic certification, the UT of Ladakh products will fetch higher price thereby higher returns to the producers and exporters.

Mathur, the Hon’ble L.G. Of Ladakh, during his address emphasized on adding more and more horticulture and agriculture products from the region e.g. Nubra valley black berries along with augmenting pre and postharvest facilities and logistics arrangements in order to enhance volume of products from the region to international market for higher returns to the producers and exporters.

APEDA’s efforts to facilitate exports of identified products from UTs of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir as well as mobilizing international buyers to the region was appreciated as it was first event of its kind in the region to boost export. There has been overwhelming response from the FPOs, producers, cooperatives, exporters and importers as well as from the UT Administration which will enable convergence of the negotiations in to the business from the region.