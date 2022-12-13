The assured depth dredging work of river Barak (NW-16) from Badarpur to Bhanga (10.5 km) has been awarded to Dredging Corporation of India: Sarbananda Sonowal

New Delhi : The assured depth dredging work of river Barak (NW-16) from Badarpur to Bhanga (10.5 km) has been awarded to Dredging Corporation of India.
The scheduled completion of the work of upgradation/ renovation of Badarpur & Karimganj terminals is March 2023.
The details regarding the utilization of funds disbursed by the World Bank to improve the waterways in Assam is at Annexure attached.
Annexure
Project components
Project cost (INR in Cr.)
Total Fund received from World Bank
Utilization
(As on 31st Oct, 2022)
Institutional, regulatory & safety strengthening
147
140.00 Cr.
Rs. in Cr.
%
15.34
18.51
Fleet safety improvements and modernization
175
57.80
39.57
Improvements in terminal infrastructure
385
16.50
3.45
Project Management Support
63
24.90
39.73
Total
770
114.54
14.88
This information was given by the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.