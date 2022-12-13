The assured depth dredging work of river Barak (NW-16) from Badarpur to Bhanga (10.5 km) has been awarded to Dredging Corporation of India: Sarbananda Sonowal

New Delhi : The assured depth dredging work of river Barak (NW-16) from Badarpur to Bhanga (10.5 km) has been awarded to Dredging Corporation of India.

The scheduled completion of the work of upgradation/ renovation of Badarpur & Karimganj terminals is March 2023.

The details regarding the utilization of funds disbursed by the World Bank to improve the waterways in Assam is at Annexure attached.

Annexure

Project components

Project cost (INR in Cr.)

Total Fund received from World Bank

Utilization

(As on 31st Oct, 2022)

Institutional, regulatory & safety strengthening

147

140.00 Cr.

Rs. in Cr.

%

15.34

18.51

Fleet safety improvements and modernization

175

57.80

39.57

Improvements in terminal infrastructure

385

16.50

3.45

Project Management Support

63

24.90

39.73

Total

770

114.54

14.88

This information was given by the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.