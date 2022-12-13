30 sports infrastructure projects, including 23 multipurpose halls, have been sanctioned in State of Uttar Pradesh: Shri Anurag Thakur

New Delhi : The Government has provided adequate funds for the development of sports infrastructure and world class training facilities including coaching camps in foreign countries for budding sportspersons to reach international standards. This has been achieved through schemes such as Khelo India Scheme, Assistance to National Sports Federations, Target Olympic Podium Scheme and Sports Promotional schemes of Sports Authority of India. Funding under these schemes is demand driven. Proposals received are approved based on its technical feasibility and scheme guidelines.

‘Sports’ being a State subject, the responsibility for development of sports rests primarily with the State Government. The Union Government supplements their efforts. Under the Khelo India Scheme, this Ministry has sanctioned 1 Khelo India Centre in Jhansi District. Further, 30 sports infrastructure projects, including 23 multipurpose halls, have been sanctioned in State of Uttar Pradesh.

This information was given by Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Shri Anurag Thakur in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.