Ministry of Earth Sciences launches Deep Ocean Mission

The Ministry of Earth Sciences has launched the Deep Ocean Mission (DOM). The Deep Ocean Mission is a multi-ministerial, multi-disciplinary programme with emphasis on development of deep-sea technology that includes development of manned Submersible rated for 6000 metre water depth along with technologies for deep sea mining, exploration of deep-sea mineral resources and marine biodiversity, acquisition of a research vessel for ocean exploration, development of ocean climate change advisory services, deep sea observations, and capacity building in Marine Biology. The activities of Deep Ocean Mission will help to develop the potential of the blue economy of the Indian Ocean.

The work for development of Energy Efficient River Survey Drifter Drone (Autonomous Survey Craft) was awarded by Inland Waterways Authority at total cost of Rs. 21.94 Lakhs to Indian Maritime University (IMU). An amount of Rs. 14.47 Lakhs has been released till date to Indian Maritime University (IMU).

This information was given by the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.