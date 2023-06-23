THE Asia Rankings 2023: 18 Indian universities make it to top 200

The number of South Asian universities in the top 200 of Times Higher Education’s Asia University Rankings has climbed to a five-year high, this year’s figures show.



18 universities from India make it in top 200. Indian Institute of Science ranks 48th, four others in the top 100, and 18 universities in the top 200. Jawaharlal Nehru University (167th in 2022) and IIT Gandhinagar (120th last year) dropped out of the list this year.