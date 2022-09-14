The 9th National Level Exhibition and Project Competition (NLEPC) for INSPIRE Awards MANAK was inaugurated today at ITPO, New Delhi.

New Delhi : The 9th National Level Exhibition and Project Competition (NLEPC) of INSPIRE Awards – MANAK (Million Minds Augmenting National Aspirations and Knowledge) was inaugurated at ITPO, Delhi, today, where the exhibits of 556 students from schools across the country were displayed.

Dr. Akhilesh Gupta, Senior Advisor, Department of Science and Technology (DST), who inaugurated the exhibition, conducted a walkthrough of the exhibition and interacted with the students from all parts of the country who are exhibiting their innovations. The students explained their innovations and communicated their inherent merit to all visitors and jury members.

The innovations reflected a realization of national priorities like technologies for the differently abled, for cleanliness and sanitation, as well as local and day to day necessities like picking fruits and cutting onions without hurting the eyes. Few of them were digital technology-related innovations that could contribute the digital economy.

On this occasion, Dr. Namita Gupta, Head – INSPIRE Awards & Scientist G, DST; Dr. Vipin Kumar, Director, NIF; Dr. Sandeep Bansal, Scientist DST; States / UT and District officials, and Teachers were also present along with the students.

The exhibition is one of its kind because of the diversity of innovations and geographical balance it represents, It is being organized for two days i e.14-15 September 2022 and is now open for the public to visit.

The NLEPC is an important milestone under the annual INSPIRE Awards – MANAK (Million Minds Augmenting National Aspiration and Knowledge), a flagship scheme jointly implemented by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, and the National Innovation Foundation (NIF) – India, an autonomous body of the DST.

During the year 2020-21, a total of 6.53 Lakh ideas and innovations were received from all States and UT’s of the country. The students who successfully make their way into the top 60 from this NLEPC will be conferred with an award by Dr. Jitendra Singh, Hon’ble Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Science and Technology & Earth Sciences, on 16th September 2022, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.