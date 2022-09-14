National

Day – 2 of Commercial Coal Mine Auction

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : The Ministry of Coal had launched the auction of coal mines for commercial mining under second attempt of 4th Tranche of CMSP Act & MMDR Act and 5th Tranche of CMSP Act & MMDR Act on March 30, 2022. On the 2nd day of the e-auction today , two coal mines were put up for auction of which both coal mines were MMDR coal mines. The details of the coal mines are as under:-

  • Both the coal mines are fully explored
  • The total geological reserves for the coal mines are 1288.28 Million Tonnes.
  • Peak Rae Capacity (PRC) for the coal mines is 20.00 million ton per annum.

The results for Day 2 are as under:

S. No. Name of the Mine State PRC (mtpa) Geological Reserves (MT) Closing Bid Submitted by Reserve Price (%) Final Offer (%)
1-2 Ghogharpalli & Its Dip Extension Odisha 20.00 1,288.28 Vedanta Limited/68522 4.00 23.00

 

Odisha Diary bureau
