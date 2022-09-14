Day – 2 of Commercial Coal Mine Auction

New Delhi : The Ministry of Coal had launched the auction of coal mines for commercial mining under second attempt of 4th Tranche of CMSP Act & MMDR Act and 5th Tranche of CMSP Act & MMDR Act on March 30, 2022. On the 2nd day of the e-auction today , two coal mines were put up for auction of which both coal mines were MMDR coal mines. The details of the coal mines are as under:-
- Both the coal mines are fully explored
- The total geological reserves for the coal mines are 1288.28 Million Tonnes.
- Peak Rae Capacity (PRC) for the coal mines is 20.00 million ton per annum.
The results for Day 2 are as under:
|S. No.
|Name of the Mine
|State
|PRC (mtpa)
|Geological Reserves (MT)
|Closing Bid Submitted by
|Reserve Price (%)
|Final Offer (%)
|1-2
|Ghogharpalli & Its Dip Extension
|Odisha
|20.00
|1,288.28
|Vedanta Limited/68522
|4.00
|23.00