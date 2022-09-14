Day – 2 of Commercial Coal Mine Auction

New Delhi : The Ministry of Coal had launched the auction of coal mines for commercial mining under second attempt of 4th Tranche of CMSP Act & MMDR Act and 5th Tranche of CMSP Act & MMDR Act on March 30, 2022. On the 2nd day of the e-auction today , two coal mines were put up for auction of which both coal mines were MMDR coal mines. The details of the coal mines are as under:-

Both the coal mines are fully explored

The total geological reserves for the coal mines are 1288.28 Million Tonnes.

Peak Rae Capacity (PRC) for the coal mines is 20.00 million ton per annum.

The results for Day 2 are as under: